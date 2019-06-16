Iran’s Foreign Ministry summons UK ambassador

Tehran (ISNA) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned British ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire over the "unacceptable" accusations levelled by London against Tehran.

In a Saturday meeting with the British ambassador, Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe, Mahmoud Barimani expressed Tehran’s strong protest to the British government’s unacceptable anti-Iran stances.

Barimani said the accusations have been levelled without presenting any documents and proof, and are in line with Washington’s policy in that regard.

"In the [closed-door] meeting of the UN Security Council last Thursday, no one but the UK accepted the unsubstantiated accusation levelled by Washington," said Barimani.

"Even many well-known media outlets rejected the claim by the US and Britain, citing statements by the crew and authorities at the company which owns the tankers," he said.

The top Iranian official denounced the baseless accusations and expressed Iran’s strong protest in that regard. He demanded an explanation from the British side and called on the UK to rectify its position.

"The popular reactions against Britain emanate from such approaches adopted by this country in support of US officials’ unfounded allegations about different issues, including the issue mentioned above," he said.

He urged the British government to adopt realistic stances which conform to the realities of the policies adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran and the need for London to revisit its approach.

The British ambassador, in turn, said he will immediately inform London of Tehran’s stance.

