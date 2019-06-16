Iran’s active diplomacy continues: FM Zarif

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif posted several pictures from President Rouhani’s meetings with some of heads of state on the sidelines of the SCO and CICA summits, stressing Iran’s active diplomacy continues.

Iran’s President, Hassan Rohani met with presidents of Russia, China and Afghanistan on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and held talks with Chief Executive of Afghanistan, President of Turkey, Emir of Qatar and president of Tajikistan on the sidelines of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

“Iran's active diplomacy continues: Excellent meetings bet. President @HassanRouhani & presidents of Tajikistan & Turkey and Emir of Qatar in Dushanbeh. Productive talks also held with Pres. & Chief Executive of Afghanistan. I had useful mtg w/ new FM of India,” Zarif wrote on his official Twitter account.

