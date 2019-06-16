Tehran-Dushanbe ties should deepen serving both nations: Rouhani

Tehran (ISNA) - Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan stressed that they will do their best to further develop relations between the two countries in all fields of mutual interest to both nations.

Speaking in a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, President Hassan Rouhani said, “I am confident that Tehran-Dushanbe relations will further deepen under the two government’s will”.

He also went on to appreciate Tajikistan for hosting the CICA Summit, expressing Iranian companies’ readiness to have more active presence in Tajikistan to offer technical-engineering services and transfer experiences in launching constructional and developmental projects.

At the same meeting, President of Tajikistan also expressed that his country is determined to develop relations and cooperation with Iran in all fields of mutual interest and welcomed Iranian companies’ more active presence in Tajikistan, including cooperation between the private sectors.

Emomali Rahmon appreciated the Iranian delegation’s visit to Tajikistan to take part in CICA Summit, adding, “The government of Tajikistan is determined to develop relations with Iran”.



