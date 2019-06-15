Iran’s envoy to Denmark: who gains from attacks on oil tankers when Japan PM in Iran?

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Denmark, Morteza Moradian mentioned the ‘B-team’ and the recent attacks against two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, saying, while the Japanese Prime Minister was in Iran, “who gains from these scenarios?”

On Thursday, two oil tankers, one owned by a Japanese company were attacked in the Gulf of Oman. The tanker attacks took place while Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan - a big buyer of Iranian oil until it was forced by the new U.S. sanctions to stop - was visiting Tehran.

The United States blames Iran for attacks, while Tehran denies any involvement in the explosions.

Reacting to the US assentation, the Iranian ambassador tweeted, “Alleged attack plot in France while Iran president in Zurich; Alleged terror plot in Denmark when Europe about to announce INSTEX; attacks on oil tankers when Japan PM in Iran”.

“World not fooled by deceitful scenarios. Who gains from these scenarios?” he added.

End Item