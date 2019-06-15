Tehran willing to cement ties with Ankara in all fields: President Rouhani

Tehran (ISNA) - Stressing that Tehran is willing to cement ties with Ankara in all fields of mutual interest, especially economy and trade, Iran’s President said that efforts for development of relations need to boost.

Speaking in a meeting with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday on the sidelines of the summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, President Hassan Rouhani said, “In the recent years, valuable steps have been taken for the development of relations between Iran and Turkey, and this trend needs to continue”.

He also described regional cooperation between Iran and Turkey effective, successful and important, saying, “Bilateral and trilateral cooperation, including the ones with Russia regarding regional issues and the Astana Process, fighting terrorism and the stability of Syria, are very important for strengthening peace and stability in the region”.

At the same meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey said, “Relations between Iran and Turkey are close and developing in all fields of mutual interest and deepening of these ties in bilateral and regional fields are very important to Ankara”.

“Turkey is determined to cement ties with Tehran in all fields,” he continued.

Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey also stressed their opposition to any kind of sanctions and unilateralism in international relations.

End Item

