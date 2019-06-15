Schmid, Araqchi hold talks over JCPOA

Tehran (ISNA) - Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Helga Schmid held talks with Iranian deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi in Tehran on Saturday, as a part of her regional tour.

According to the reports, the two officials discussed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Iran’s decision to reduce its commitments under the nuclear deal.

The senior European diplomat has visited to UAE, Oman and Qatar in a regional tour before her travel to Iran.

Schmid and Araqchi exchanged views over the latest situation of JCPOA following Tehran’s recent decision to reduce its nuclear commitments, measures and plans of the European side to fulfill its commitments within the nuclear deal, and regional and international developments.

