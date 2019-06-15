Iran continuing its petrochemical trades: Boroujerdi

Tehran (ISNA) – The chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Islamic Parliament of Iran, Alaeddin Boroujerdi said, “US’ new sanctions are aimed at surrendering and forcing us to negotiation, which is an abortive attempt and we won’t surrender to US’ irrational pressures”.

In an exclusive interview with ISNA, Boroujerdi mentioned the new sanctions against Iran’s petrochemical industry, saying, “US is following the obsolete policy of carrot and stick. On the one hand, it sends message and mediator to hold talks and tries to deceive Iran and public opinion to show it is trying for negotiation but Tehran doesn’t accept it. On the other hand, it is acting against Iran through increasing pressure and withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as imposing new sanctions which are against international laws and agreements”.

“Americans think they can make us surrender and force us to sit on the negotiation table, which is an abortive expectation. We won’t accept US’ irrational pressures at all. The world hasn’t welcomed US President Donald Trump’s transgressions. The majority of countries are against Washington’s transgressive and unlawful measures”.

Speaking about petrochemical sanctions, the official added, “Petrochemistry is an important area in Iran’s export. Sanctions won’t lead us to stop our deals in the area and our petrochemical trade will continue with Russia, china and many other countries, and US will continue its pressures in the area, just like oil”.

