Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that US’ unilateral actions and economic terrorism are solely responsible for insecurity in the region.

“With Pres. @HassanRouhani at #SCO in Kyrgyzstan. Important multilateral dialogue + fruitful bilateral talks incl. w/ President Xi & President Putin. Unilateral US actions—incl. its #EconomicTerrorism on Iran—are solely responsible for insecurity & renewed tension in our region,” Zarif wrote on his official Twitter account. End Item Follow us on Twitter @Isna_Int