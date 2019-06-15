Bilateral, multilateral cooperation the only way to settle discords: President Rouhani

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s President described development of relations with neighbouring countries, especially Qatar, as one of the fixed principles of Iran’s foreign policy and said, “Stability and security of the countries of the region are intertwined and we favour moderation, brotherhood, wisdom and foresight in relations between countries”.

Speaking in a meeting with the Emir of Qatar on Saturday on the sidelines of the summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, President Hassan Rouhani said, “Bilateral and multilateral cooperation are the only way to settle discords and resolve regional problems and Iran is always ready to cooperate in this regard”.

He continued, “The World of Islam requires unity and integrity, and without a doubt, the two countries can work together in this regard”.

Dr. Rouhani went on to describe relations between Iran and Qatar brotherly and friendly, saying, “There are many opportunities for further development of economic relations between the two countries that need to be taken advantage of”.

At the same meeting, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said, “Qatar believes that settlement of all disagreements in the region is only possible through dialogue, cooperation and political ways”.

He said, “Doha is ready to deepen relations with Tehran in all fields of mutual interest”.



