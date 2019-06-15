Iran favours Afghanistan’s stability, security, development: Rouhani

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s President stressed that Iran favours stability, security and development in Afghanistan, emphasizing, Tehran-Kabul economic relations should develop and deepen.

Speaking in a meeting with Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday morning in Dushanbe, President Hassan Rouhani said, “There are many opportunities for development of bilateral and regional economic relations between the two countries”.

He went on to stress the importance of fighting drugs, adding, “In addition to social harms, a major portion of terrorism funding is supplied through drug trafficking, and this fact underscores the necessity of comprehensive fight against drug trafficking”.

On the two countries’ joint efforts in fighting and rooting out terrorism, Dr. Rouhani added, “The security of the countries of the region, including Iran and Afghanistan, are ties to each other and therefore, establishing stability and development in the region depends on cooperation among the countries”.

He also said that the participation of all Afghan groups is necessary for development and stability of Afghanistan, emphasizing encouragement of both sides’ private sectors to invest and develop economic relations”.

At the same meeting, Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah appreciated Iran for supporting and helping the people of Afghanistan.

He also mentioned Iran’s efforts in fighting terrorism and drug trafficking, and called for more cooperation between Tehran and Kabul in these fields.

“Iran has always been alongside the Afghan people and government, and we are always grateful for the help and support,” he said.

End Item

Follow us on Twitter @Isna_Int