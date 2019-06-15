Iran’s President arrives in Dushanbe

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s President arrived in Dushanbe on Saturday on the second leg of his Asian tour to take part in the 5th Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Iran’s President, Hassan Rouhani was welcomed by Tajik Parliament Speaker, Shakour Jan Zohorov at Dushanbe Airport.

During the visit to Dushanbe, President Rouhani will give a speech in the 5th Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia and hold meetings with some of heads of state and officials participating in the event.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Palestine, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Republic, and Thailand are among the members of the CICA, whose leaders are going to convene on Saturday, June 15 in the capital of Tajikistan to discuss important affairs of Asia.

Prior to departing for Dushanbe, President Rouhani addressed the leaders of the SCO member states and voiced the points of view of the Islamic Republic of Iran on important regional and global issues.

He also had bilateral meetings with the presidents of China, Russia and Afghanistan, and discussed issues of mutual interest, as well as regional and global issues.

