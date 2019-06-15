Iran-Russia ties exceptional in region: President Rouhani

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian President described Tehran-Moscow relations exceptional in the region in all economic, political and international fields, emphasizing, “Today, with foreign interference in regional affairs and the United States’ illegal sanctions, which have made problems for stability and cooperation, development of Tehran-Moscow relations is very important for both countries and stability and development of the region”.

Speaking in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek, President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran and Moscow are on the same side in regional and international communities.

“Implementation of economic agreements between the two countries, particularly in the fields of energy and transportation, has got a good pace and the meeting of the joint commission for cooperation that is going to be held in Tehran next week will accelerate this process,” he said.

Pointing out that supporting the cooperation of the two countries’ private sectors will accelerate the process of developing trade relations, the president said, "By adopting the law on trade with Eurasia in the parliament, we will provide the preparations as soon as possible, which will accelerate business cooperation”.

Dr. Rouhani also emphasized, "In addition to its illegal withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the United States is imposing sanctions on companies and countries that want to comply with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231”.

"If the interests of the Iranian nation are met by the other parties, it is possible for us to return to the previous point," the president said, emphasizing that Iran's actions are within the framework of its rights.

Dr. Rouhani described Russia's role in safeguarding the JCPOA and fulfilment of Europe’s commitments very important, and stated, “Iran has always supported the stability and security of the region and has proved its determination by fighting ISIS in the region as well as proposing a regional non-conflict agreement”.

"In the case of Syria, we are also keen on continuing our good, effective bilateral cooperation on countering terrorism within the framework of the Astana Process with Turkey until we reach the final result," the president said.

The Russian President said in the meeting that Moscow is determined to develop bilateral, regional and international cooperation with Iran, adding, “This cooperation will cover a wide range of economic and regional activities, particularly the joint fight against terrorism in the region”.

Vladimir Putin emphasized, “The achievements we see today in Syria are the result of the positive role of Iran and the tripartite cooperation of Russia, Iran and Turkey in the Astana Process”.

Putin continued, “Despite the existing problems, the two countries' trade relations are developing, and in the coming days, the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the two countries will be held in Tehran”.

The Russian President added, “Moscow remains interested in being present and investing in the energy sector and is committed to cooperating in a wide range of areas of interest to the two countries, as well as promoting the implementation of agreements on the construction of new units in the Bushehr Power Plant and rail transport”.

He went on to describe Iran's living up to the JCPOA, saying, “Moscow will continue its efforts for full implementation of the agreement by all parties”.

End Item

