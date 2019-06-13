Iran won’t begin any war in region, even with US; but will respond strongly to any threat

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s President stressed, “The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the Japanese government and Prime Minister’s will to develop bilateral relations and regional and international cooperation”.

Speaking on Wednesday night in a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Japan, President Hassan Rouhani said, “Iran-Japan relations are long-standing and this year is the 90th anniversary of Tehran-Tokyo diplomatic ties”.

I have had good meetings with the Prime Minister of Japan, and this is our eighth meeting, said Rouhani, stating, “In today's meetings, we discussed relations between the two countries, including Japan’s cooperation and investment in southern Iran, especially in the Chabahar region and the Makran coast”.

He said, “Japan's willingness to continue buying oil from Iran and efforts to develop financial, scientific and cultural ties between the two countries can ensure the development of relations between the two countries”.

The president pointed out that, in addition to bilateral issues, the two countries also discussed issues related to stability, security and ease of tensions in the region, and noted, "We are very pleased that the two countries are concerned about the stability and security of the region”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not initiate any war in the region even with the United States, but if a war begins with Iran, we will give a decisive response,” he said.

The President continued, “Mr. Prime Minister is very optimistic about the future and has stated in the talks that positive developments are on the way”.

Dr. Rouhani added, "I am very pleased that the Japanese Prime Minister has voiced support of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in today's talks, considering this agreement important for the region and the world".

“Iran is interested in staying in the JCPOA, and the measures that it takes will be within the framework of Article 36,” said the President.

Dr. Rouhani said that Iran and Japan can cooperate well in the field of nuclear activities, and added, “The two countries believe in peaceful nuclear activities and are against nuclear weapons”.

The president described some tensions in the region as the result of the United States’ economic war with Iran, and emphasized, “Whenever this war ends, we will see a positive development in the region and the world”.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Prime Minister of Japan and his accompanying delegation who are in Tehran with good will to pursue the two countries’ causes, which are peace, security and ease of tensions, and I hope that this visit serves as the beginning of development relations between the two countries,” he said.

The president said, “Japan is an important country in the region and has always taken positive steps towards development, peace and security in the region”.

“Today, we had constructive talks on regional cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including refugees, fighting drug trafficking and terrorism, and cooperation in rebuilding Syria and helping to resolve the Yemeni crisis,” said Rouhani.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed satisfaction over being in Iran on the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and said, “Japan and Iran are historical countries with long culture and ancient civilization”.

Pointing out that tensions are escalating in the Middle East and that there is a need to prevent war and tensions, he said, “Development of peace and stability in the region are not only beneficial for prosperity in the region, but also for the development of the world," said the Japanese Prime Minister.

Shinzo Abe added, "No one is interested in increasing tensions in the region, and Japan will work on this matter with all its might."

“For the establishment of peace and security in the Middle East, it is important that Iran plays its constructive role,” he said.

Pointing out that Islam is the religion of peace and tolerance, he added, "I truly respect the Iranian Supreme Leader’s fatwa for the prohibition of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons”.

“The fact that Iran is continuing its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is very important, and I hope that Iran continues to stick to the nuclear deal, as it has done so far,” Prime Minister Shinzo.

Referring to the fact that today's talks were on how to reduce tensions and establish peace and stability in the region, the Japanese Prime Minister said, "Japan is determined to develop relations and cooperation with Iran in various sectors and help the flood-hit people and import medicine to Iran”.

