US’ maximum pressure doesn’t affect Iranian people: President Rouhani

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s President stated that today, the general conditions of the country are very good despite what enemies are stating, and added, “The Iranian nation should know that the pressures of the United States against our country have reached its highest point, and will overflow from now on”.

Speaking on Wednesday in a cabinet session, President Hassan Rouhani said, “Such pressures by the United States are unprecedented in the history and cannot be compared with even sanctions under Chapter VII of the UN charter”.

He continued, “Despite all these pressures, we are in very good conditions; of course, this does not mean that we have no problems”.

“There is no doubt that what the US has done against the Iranian nation is clear example of economic terrorism, and will be recorded in the history, but the Iranian nation have withstood these pressures,” said the President.

“Foreign Minister of a European country saying explicitly that the path US has chosen is wrong and that anybody who knows Iran’s history understands that maximum pressure does not affect these people means that others confess to Iranian nation’s power and greatness,” he continued.

Dr. Rouhani added, “Today, the Iranian nation are more relaxed than the last 6 months to one year and are more hopeful about their country’s future, and our authorities are more united”.

He said, “Today, everyone knows it well that the United States is to be blamed for all of these problems and nobody doubts this fact”.

The President continued, “Today, the progress of our country’s economic conditions is towards a favourable situation, and the stock and currency markets have shown a lot better conditions than the past”.

On the government’s focus on the construction sector, he said, “Although the government is in difficult conditions, the Plan and Budget Organization has reported that 27 trillion tomans has been allocated to construction projects in the country since the beginning of this year”.

“We can resolve all problems with unity and empathy, and force the enemies to come to the table of logic, negotiation and justice, and admit their mistakes,” said Rouhani.

He also went on to say, “All figures show that we are on the right track and people have to be sure that what is important to the government is people’s interests and welfare”.

