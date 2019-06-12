If Europe concerned, exercise its commitments under JCPOA

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi stressed on Wednesday that if the European friends are concerned about preserving Iran nuclear deal, they should urge all sides to exercise their commitments.

Reacting to the remarks made by German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas in Stockholm, Mousavi said, “We agree with Maas regarding the importance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the international community and the EU. But, we cannot understand his emphasis on unilateral implementation of commitments by Iran in a multilateral agreement. If the JCPOA is a multilateral agreement, all the signatories should equally implement their commitments”.

“If they cannot equally implement their commitments, they should be aware of the fact that Iran will be able to revise its commitments by taking advantage of JCPOA mechanisms,” he added.

“If the European friends are concerned about preserving Iran nuclear deal, they should urge all sides to exercise their commitments. We offer them to study the Article 36 of the JCPOA and the basics of the Conventions of the International Treaties,” the spokesman stressed.

