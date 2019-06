Tehran (ISNA) - Iranian deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will travel to Switzerland’s capital Bern.

Araqchi will travel to Bern to hold the 4th round of political consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Switzerland.

Bilateral cooperation, regional and international developments, the latest developments around Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a well as judicial and human rights issues will be discussed at this round of talks.

