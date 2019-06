Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi welcomed the recent presidential elections held in Kazakhstan and democratic transfer of power in the country.

In a Wednesday statement, Mousavi wished Kazakhstan’s elected president and the new government success.

He also wished welfare, development and comfort for Kazakh people.

The spokesman expressed hope that relations between Iran and Kazakhstan to continue their growing and positive trend as before during the tenure of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

