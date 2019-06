Iran, Japan FMs confer on bilateral, regional issues

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian and Japanese foreign ministers held a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, who arrived in Tehran today ahead of the Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe’s arrival to make preliminary measures for Abe’s visit, met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif at Iran’s Foreign Ministry Building.

During the meeting, Iranian and Japanese foreign ministers discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Shinzo Abe heading a high-ranking delegation is to arrive in Tehran on Wednesday evening, welcomed by Iranian and Japanese foreign ministers.

After that, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will officially welcome the Japanese prime minister at Sa'dabad Cultural-Historical Complex.

End Item