4 Iranian films invited to Unknown Film Fest

Tehran (ISNA) – The 2nd Unknown International Film Festival will screen four Iranian films in different sections.

“The Snail” by Mohammed Towrivarian, which has previously won the best film in the Milestone Worldwide Film Festival, USA, along with “The City of Honey” directed by Moein Ruholamini represents Iran in the short film competition of the Russian festival.

The animated short film, “The Incomplete” directed by Erfan Parsapour is another Iranian film due to participate in the short animated films section.

Shahab Ghaffari’s “Fireworks” is another representative of Iran, which is due to take part in the event’s mobile video section.

The 2nd Unknown Film Festival will be held on June 28 – 29 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The Unknown Film Festival is a platform for amateur filmmakers around the world.

