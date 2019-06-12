Japan PM Shinzo Abe departs for Iran

Tehran (ISNA) - Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe left Tokyo on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Tehran, expressing his total position on consultations with Iranian officials.

Shinzo Abe departed for Tehran, saying he wants to have candid talks with the Iranian leadership to secure stability in the Middle East.

"There are concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East. While the situation attracts the attention of the international community, for peace and stability in the region, Japan wants to play a role as much as it can," Abe told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda airport before his departure.

"To ease tensions, I'd like to have a frank exchange of views," said Abe, the first sitting Japanese prime minister to visit Iran since Takeo Fukuda in 1978.

End Item