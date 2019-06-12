President felicitates Russian Federation on National Day

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian President sent a message to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to offer him and the people of Russia on the National Day of the Russian Federation and expressed confidence that amicable relations between the two countries will further deepen.

President Hassan Rouhani’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin,

President of the Russian Federation,

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of that country on the National Day of the Russian Federation.

I am confident that under Your Excellency’s leadership, the Russian government and nation will continue to move towards development and advancement, and amicable relations between the two countries will further deepen in all areas of mutual interest, serving the two nation’s interests.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Russian Federation prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

