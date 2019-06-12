Iran’s Rouhani, Russia’s Putin to meet Friday

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian and Russian presidents are expected to meet in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, on Friday, Kremlin Aide announced.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are expected to meet in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, on June 14, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, TASS reported.

"There will be a meeting with Iran's President (Hassan Rouhani), which is very important in the current situation," he said.

According to Ushakov, the meeting’s agenda will include ways to strengthen trade and economic ties and boost cultural and humanitarian exchanges between the two countries.

"The parties plan to discuss a wide range of global issues, including developments in Syria and the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or Iran’s nuclear program," the Kremlin aide noted.

Hassan Rouhani plans to visit Bishkek on Thursday to participate in the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Heads of 11 states including China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran will attend the summit. As the SCO summit closes, Mr. Rouhani will depart for Dushanbe, Tajikistan to attend 5th CICA summit.

