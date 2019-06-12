US’ economic war with Iran root cause of growing tensions in ME: Araqchi

Tehran (ISNA) - Iranian deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi says security in the Persian Gulf is an "integrated and inseparable" concept.

He made the remarks during a Tuesday meeting with Zainul Abidin bin Mohamed Rasheed, the Singaporean Foreign Minister’s special envoy for the Middle East.

Araqchi also touched upon the latest developments pertaining to the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Tehran’s efforts to preserve the agreement.

"The only issue in the Middle East which was settled through negotiations and diplomacy, leading to an agreement, is the Iran nuclear deal which the US withdrew from for illogical and unintelligible reasons," said Araqchi.

Araqchi also referred to Washington’s economic pressure on Iran, and said, "The United States has engaged in an economic war with Iran now, which is the root cause of growing tensions in the Middle East."

"US economic sanctions have, in fact, targeted the security of the whole region. So, one cannot expect tranquility and security [to take hold] in the region without a ceasefire in the economic war," said Araqchi.

The Singaporean official, in turn, noted that many countries are under the pressure of sanctions. He stressed his country’s support for the JCPOA and expressed hope tensions in the Middle East would abate.

End Item