Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.

During the meeting, Zarif held a meeting with Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, discussing the most important issues and the bilateral interactions between Iran and ESCAP, as well as the related issues in the regional and international affairs.

ESCAP is the Economic-Social Commission of UNESCO for Asia and Pacific, created by the economic and social council of United Nations in 1974 and it considers as one of the five regional commissions of UN.

End Item