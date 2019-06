Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with head of Hashd al-Shaabi, Falih al-Fayyadh in Tehran.

Public affairs of Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Units) announced that head of Hashd al-Shaabi and Iraq’s national security advisor, Falih al-Fayyadh met with Zarif in Tehran.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed bilateral relations and the ways to boost them, the latest development in the region and the efforts to establish regional security and stability.

