Tehran (ISNA) – A high-ranking delegation from Afghanistan Atomic Energy High Commission traveled to Iran to visit the capabilities of the country’s nuclear industry and develop bilateral cooperation on different areas of peaceful use of nuclear energy.

During the visit, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and Afghanistan Atomic Energy High Commission signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in areas, such as capacity building for human resources and usages of atomic energy in agriculture and health. End Item