Rouhani to visit Dushanbe after SCO summit

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani is due to visit Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Announcing Rouhani’s visits to Dushanbe and Bishkek, deputy President for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili said, “Hassan Rouhani plans to visit Bishkek on Thursday to participate and give a speech in Council of Heads of Government meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at the invitation of his Kyrgyz counterpart”.

According to the deputy President, Rouhani will also hold bilateral meetings with the heads of attending delegations on the sidelines of the summit.

Mentioning the second destination of the presidential tour, Esmaeili said, “As the SCO summit closes, Mr. Rouhani will depart for Dushanbe, Tajikistan to attend 5th CICA summit, in which he will give a speech”.

Holding talks with some of the heads of states on the sidelines of CICA summit is also on Rouhani’s agenda, the deputy said.

During the Presidential trip to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, a political high-ranking delegation will accompany Rouhani.

