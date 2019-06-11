Iran, Japan FMs to hold talks in Tehran

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian and Japanese foreign ministers will hold a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

Japanese Foreign Minister, Taro Kono will visit Iran on Wednesday, ahead of the Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe’s arrival in Tehran to make preliminary measures for Abe’s visit and within the framework, Kono will meet with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif at Iran’s Foreign Ministry Building.

Shinzo Abe is to arrive in Tehran on Wednesday evening, welcomed by Iranian and Japanese foreign ministers.

After that, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will officially welcome the Japanese prime minister at Sa'dabad Cultural-Historical Complex.

End Item