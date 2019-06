Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet explained his frank and serious talks with German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas.

“Frank talks with @HeikoMaas. Welcome German recognition that practical measures to ensure Iran’s economic dividends are essential to preserve #JCPOA. We concurred that dialog among regional countries is crucial. But @realDonaldTrump's "economic war" is THE cause of all tensions,” Zarif wrote on his official Twitter account.

