Europe should stand up to US’ economic terrorism against Iranian nation: President Rouhani

Tehran (ISNA) - Stating that the withdrawal of the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) had nothing but negative impacts on interaction among countries and security of the region, Iranian President said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has never been, and will never be, locked in a stalemate under pressure and sanctions”.

Speaking in a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas on Monday evening, President Hassan Rouhani said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to develop political and economic relations with the European Union member states, especially Germany”.

He went on to refer to Iran’s efforts to establish stability in the region and fight terrorism, especially in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, saying, “Iran has always been positively effective in development of stability and security in the region, and the current security in the region is because of Iran’s efforts”.

On the nuclear deal, the President said, “With its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, the United States violated the agreement made between 7 countries, as well as the resolution of the Security Council, beginning terrorist acts in the region, but unfortunately, we have not seen any responsible, proper reaction by Europe towards the US”.

“With its unjust sanctions, the United States is moving in the path of economic terrorism and we believe that we have to stand up to those who deprive people of medicine and food,” he added.

Dr Rouhani also referred to the solemn promises by three European countries in the past one year, saying, “In the past one year, we have not seen any serious acts from the side of Europe despite fairly good political stance; therefore, we have to made decisions and act in a way that is beneficial for us, you and all countries and the region”.

He said, “The war that the US has started against Iran for the past one year will never be beneficial for anybody and the Iranian nation have proved in this time span that they will withstand these pressures and bullying behaviours”.

Iran could act based on Article 36 of the JCPOA after US’ withdrawal, but it waited for a year, said the President, adding, “We expect Europe to stand up to the United States’ economic terrorism against the Iranian nation, living up to its commitments under the deal”.

Stating that US’ move to prevent foodstuff and medicine from entering Iran are aimed at putting pressure on the people and create instability in the region, he said, “Security the region will never be achieved through pressurizing and sanctioning the Iranian nation”.

“First, the origin of tensions in the region need to be identified precisely to let us reach a proper solution for regional problems,” he continued.

The President also said, “JCPOA was an important step for development of stability and security in the region, but with the US withdrawing from it and the other negotiators not living up to their commitments, how can we step towards more security in the region”.

Dr. Rouhani added, “Today, JCPOA could be a basis for dialogue and diplomacy in the world, but because of the United States’ unilateral moves and the lack of commitments, it has turned into a factor for pessimism towards the principle of negotiations”.

The US’ wrong path of sanctioning the Iranian nation has made problems for many other countries as well, he said, adding, “Today, the main Iranian bodies and the nation are more united and integrated than last year, and the US’ decisions have definitely not had any benefit for them and other countries, including the EU”.

“We have plans for running our country under any conditions, but we believe that there is still hope to save this agreement and the EU can play a positive role in this regard,” said Rouhani.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also went on to describe the claims about Iran chasing nuclear weapons baseless and said, “This claim cannot be true with regard to the latest 15 reports by the IAEA, and more importantly, the Supreme Leader’s fatwa prohibiting nuclear weapons”.

The Islamic Republic of Iran wants Resolution 2231 of the UNSC and the JCPOA to be fully implemented, said Rouhani expressing hope that “EU member states especially can play their constructive role in this regard”.

During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas described Iran-Germany ties long-standing and friendly.

He expressed concerns over rising of tensions in the region because of extra-regional activities, saying, “The European Union and us favour ease of tensions in the region and will spare no effort in this regard”.

Describing the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA a wrong move, he said, “Germany has many disagreements with the US policies towards Iran, and we are trying to keep cooperating with other European countries, especially France and Britain, to safeguard the nuclear deal and live up to its commitments”.

On INSTEX, he said, “The European Union is unitedly trying to keep and develop economic cooperation with Iran”.

“Iran’s living up to its commitments under the nuclear deal one year after the US’ withdrawal shows this country’s wise, tactful leadership in international stages,” he said.

The German FM continued, “Those who are familiar with Iran’s history know it well that the strategy of maximum pressure on the Iranian nation will not yield any results”.

He said, “We believe that if the JCPOA ends, those who are seeking to escalate tensions in the region will seize the opportunity; therefore, I assure you that Germany is closely cooperating with its European allies to settle the problems and maintain the JCPOA”.

End Item