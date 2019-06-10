Iran, Europe pursue preserving JCPOA, avoiding tensions in region: Zarif

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif said, Iran, European Union and Germany follow the purpose of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and avoiding tensions and conflicts in the region.

Speaking in a joint press conference after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the Iranian top diplomat described his talks with the German foreign minister as “serious, frank and lengthy”.

Answering a question asked by a German reporter, Zarif said, “We didn’t and won’t initiate any war, but the one who begins a war against us won’t be the side who ends it”.

Stressing that Iran “only insists on implementation of JCPOA”, Zarif asked European sides to take JCPOA articles into account.

Speaking about US and Europe assentation on what they call Iran’s “destabilizing role” in the region, the foreign minister said, “Who is destabilizing the region? Was it us selling arms to Saddam Hussein? Was it us supporting Al-Qaeda? Was it us jailing Lebanese Prime Minister? Is it us striking Yemeni civilians every day? Is it us supporting ISIS and Al-Nusra Front in Syria?”

“US has begun an economic war against Iran which should be stopped,” Zarif stated.

“We had a very good discussion with Mr. Maas on how to decrease tensions in the region. Holding regional talks has always been Iran’s offer (to the regional countries). We have repeatedly expressed our readiness for talks to the neighboring countries and still insist on our proposal to form a regional negotiation assembly,” he added.

Zarif went on to say, “The new tensions in our region have emerged following US’ economic war against Iran, announced by Mr. Trump, personally”.

“The only way to reduce regional tensions is to end the economic war,” the official said, “You can’t expect to wage a war against ordinary people and be safe as the supporters and coordinators of the war”.

“Germany and EU can have a significant role in ending the tensions and we welcome their participations to solve the issue,” he noted.

