We barely count on INSTEX: Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi stressed that Iran barely counts on the Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges (INSTEX).

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Mousavi said, “We barely count on INSTEX. The mechanism’s German president, Per Fischer has traveled to Iran along with German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas”.

Answering a question about claims that Russia had rejected Iran’s request to buy S-400 missile defense systems, the spokesman said, “We had not requested to purchase the S-400 system. We don’t need the system. Iranian scientists and experts have designed many defense systems”.

About US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks that Washington is prepared for talks with Iran without any preconditions, Mousavi noted, “The Islamic Republic doesn’t care about such rhetoric. We see US’ maximum pressure and economic terrorism against Iranian nation, as well as psychological war that they launched against Iran. We observe US’ deceitful policy. On the one hand, they bring out negotiations with Iran but on the other hand they continue its maximum pressure on Iran. Such behaviors are unacceptable for the Islamic Republic and as we said before, we care about actions and make decision based on actions”.

