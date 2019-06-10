Iran, Germany FMs meet in Tehran

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif received visiting German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas.

Heiko Maas who is in Tehran for a one-day visit, held talks with Zarif at the building of Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The German top diplomat is also scheduled to hold meeting with Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani.

Heiko Maas arrived in Iran on Monday morning and was welcomed by German ambassador to Tehran at the airport.

During the visit, INSTEX’s German president, Per Fischer is accompanying Heiko Maas.

Fischer is to meet with his Iranian counterpart and a number of officials, discussing the latest developments regarding the implementation process of the Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges (INSTEX).

The latest developments regarding Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Iran’s decision to reduce some of its commitments to the agreement are expected to be among the main topics of discussions between Iranian and German foreign ministers.

