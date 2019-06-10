Iran succeeds in defeating global consensus against it: FM Zarif

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif says US’ policies toward the Islamic Republic have not been changed but Iran succeeded in defeating global consensus against Tehran.

Mr. Zarif met with members of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday.

“In the presence of the representatives of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, we discussed the latest developments of the country, the US pressure, my recent trips, the upcoming trips to Iran by the German Foreign Minister and Japanese Prime Minister, as well as President Hassan Rouhani’s trip to the region to attend two international conferences,” said Zarif.

“We also discussed the ‘Deal of the Century’ project in the commission’s meeting,” he added.

“This project emanates from the United States’ failed policy. The US policy remains the ‘maximum pressure’, and the US government’s pretending to be ready for talks is aimed at influencing the public opinion,” he noted.

“The US doesn’t need to do anything; it only shouldn’t interfere with, and create obstacles to Iran’s relations with the rest of the world,” he said.

Mentioning US’ maximum pressure policy toward Iran, Zarif stressed, “US’ policies toward the Islamic Republic have not been changed but Iran succeeded in defeating global consensus against Tehran”

Zarif said Iran does not need the US, nor does it seek to have relations with it.

The top diplomat underlined the “imposed economic war” the US President Donald Trump says has launched against Iran is regarded by Tehran as “economic terrorism” and has to be stopped.

"People and the public opinion at the international level assess US propaganda campaigns based on Washington’s actions; with regards to these issues, we exchanged views with MPs at the Parliaments National Security and Foreign Policy Commission".

“The lawmakers also mentioned noteworthy points about neighbouring countries,” he said.

“In the foreign policy domain, Iran’s focus is on its neighbours, and my recent trips as well as the president’s upcoming visits have been planned on the same basis,” the foreign minister said.

