German FM Heiko Maas arrives in Tehran

Tehran (ISNA) - German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas has arrived in Tehran on Monday morning to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani.

In continuation of regional tour, Heiko Maas has traveled to Iran and was welcomed by German ambassador to Tehran at the airport.

According to the announced agenda, Heiko Maas would meet his counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif at the building of Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday and attend in launch banquet.

The German top diplomat is also scheduled to hold meeting with Iranian President.

The latest developments regarding Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) are expected to be among the main topics of discussions between the German senior diplomat and Iranian officials.

End Item