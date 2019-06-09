Iran’s pavilion takes center stage at Venice Biennale

Tehran (ISNA) - Iran’s pavilion in Venice Biennale Art 2019, showing artworks by three Iranian artists was warmly welcomed by international art magazines and critics.

The pavilion hosting works by Iranian artists titled as “Being and Singing” features a dining room made of papier-mâché by Reza Lavasani, an installation using poems of Iranian poet Mohammadreza Shafiei Kadkani by Samira Ali Khanzadeh and an artwork using raw materials presented by Ali Mir Azimi.

“Being and Singing” has been one of the major shows of 58th International Art Exhibition of Biennale and international art magazines such as Art Newspaper, Deutsche Welle and Irish Sun admired Iran's pavilion among the most attractive pavilions of the Venice Art Biennale.

The Art Newspaper, previously described Iran pavilion in Venice Biennale 2019 as one of the top must-see pavilions of the event.

The 58th International Art Exhibition of Biennale has been opened to the public since May 11.

This year’s exhibition is titled “May You Live in Interesting Times,” and will remain open until November 24.

