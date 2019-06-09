Iran unveils new advanced air defense system

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran unveiled a new advanced air defense system dubbed “Khordad 15”, designed and produced by domestic scientists and experts of Aerospace Industries Organization of Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics.

The indigenous air defense system was unveiled in the presence of Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Sunday.

“The ‘Khordad 15’ air defense system is a symbol of self –esteem, manufactured by Iranian experts,” Brigadier Hatami said, “It’s an important defensive and advanced achievement, based on today’s world technology”.

According to the defense minister, the system is capable of detecting fighter jets and combat drones at the distance of 150 kilometers and tracking them within 120 kilometers.

The advanced system can also detect stealth targets up to 85 kilometers away and engage and destroy them within 45 kilometers.

“Khordad 15” is designed to simultaneously detect, intercept and shoot six targets, it can also be prepared for action in less than five minutes, the defense minister noted.

End Item