President Rouhani to host Japanese PM on Wednesday

Tehran (ISNA) – At the head of a high-ranking delegation, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will arrive in Tehran on Wednesday for a two-day visit.

During the visit which marks the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Japan, Abe will hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Holding joint talks between the high-ranking delegations of the two Asian countries and attending a joint press conference along with Hassan Rouhani are also on Abe’s agenda.

During the four recent decades, it’s the first visit by a Japanese Prime Minister to Iran. The last time a Japanese Prime Minister visited Tehran was on 1978, when Takeo Fukuda traveled to Iran.

Abe and Rouhani have held meetings every year since 2013, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, discussing bilateral relations.

