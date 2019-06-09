Iranian weightlifters win 2019 Junior World Championships

Tehran (ISNA) –Iran's national weightlifting team won the 2019 Junior World Championships for the fourth consecutive time.

The competitions took place in Fiji and concluded with Iran’s win with 622 scores, followed by the U.S. (552), and Japan (521).

It’s the four consecutive time that Iran's national weightlifting team wins IWF Junior World Championships.

Iran, U.S. and Japan were the only countries participating the tournament with full, 10-member teams.

In the Women’s Team Classification, the U.S. stood first with 615 and South Korea and Turkey finished in second and third place with 431 and 409, respectively.

In total, 235 athletes participated, 105 women and 130 men from 41 countries. At the women, China won the medal tally (11,1,0), followed by Kazakhstan (6,0,0) and Vietnam (3,3,0). At the men, Uzbekistan had the most medals (6,0,0) then Egypt (3,0,0) and Iran (2,4,9).

Emphasizing the importance of this championship in the life of Fiji, the President of Fiji, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote attended the event and demonstrated the warmest hospitality to the weightlifting family. “Fiji is proud to host this important event and the Fijians are doing their best to make everybody feel at home. Never before have so many countries been represented at a sports event in Fiji”.

