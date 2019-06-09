Europeans not in position to criticize Iran: Zarif

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamad Javad Zarif stressed that Europeans are not in a position to criticize Iran.

“Europeans are not at all in a position to criticize Iran, even in issues irrelevant to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” he told reporters on Sunday.

Noting that European policies have left nothing but damage in the region, the top diplomat said, “Currently, some European states like Germany have ceased their arm sales to Saudi Arabia due to their strikes against Yemeni people, but some sides are still continuing these sales”.

“The west, generally, has let the authoritarian regimes of our region to commit crimes and it is necessary to bring up the issue in the negotiations with them”.

Mentioning that the duties of remained sides in JCPOA toward Iran have been declared in the context of the nuclear deal and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and they are obliged to provide the necessary conditions for normalizing the financial exchanges with Iran, the foreign minister said, “They must answer on what they have done to fulfill the task”.

Zarif also emphasized that “not action, but result” matters regarding JCPOA and “they should announce what they have gained from their actions”.

Speaking about the goals of the upcoming diplomatic visits to Tehran by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Zarif told reporters, “In a situation that US intensifies its pressure against Iran and on the other hand, states false assertions about its will to hold talks with us, Tehran should express prospects and facts to the world and international community”.

He also added that today, the world should stand against US’ unilateral policies and the pressures it puts on the whole world and “given the fact, Iran is required to be active in the international stage and discuss the issues with its friends to explain their responsibilities toward JCPOA and the future of international system and also take action against Washington’s unilateral policies and economic war it has begun, if possible.

To be continued