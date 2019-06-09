8th Int. INOTEX opens in Tehran

Tehran (ISNA) – The 8th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX) opened in Tehran on Sunday.

INOTEX opened today and will run through June 12, 2019 at Tehran international fairground.

The International Innovation and Technology Exhibition aims to provide unique opportunities for Iranian and overseas technologists and innovators to share their expertise and display their latest achievements in related areas.

At the international exhibition, high tech companies, startups, accelerators, new businesses, inventors, science and technology parks and investors are coming together at more than 400 pavilions.

30 events including B2B summits, meetings between startups and investors, free advice and etc…will also be held on the sidelines of the INOTEX to increase the efficiency of the exhibition.

According to the reports,174 exhibitors including 82 foreign ones are participating at INOTEX 2019, which is a premier regional event for professionals engaged in technology and innovation.

Iran’s Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Presidential Center for Innovation and Technology Cooperation and Innovation Fund are the partners behind INOTEX.

INOTEX 2019 is host of the first Asia and Oceania Innovation Forum and guests from 62 different countries.

