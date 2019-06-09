Iran, Turkey can resolve regional, World of Islam issues together: President Rouhani

Tehran (ISNA) - Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey described relations between the two countries in different fields positive and developing, stressing the determination of both sides to further deepen relations.

Speaking in a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey on Saturday, Dr. Hassan Rouhani expressed congratulations to the Turkish government and nation over Eid al-Fitr and said, "Development of relations and cooperation between Iran and Turkey, as two powerful effective countries in the World of Islam, is important for stability and security of the region".

He also emphasized the development of economic cooperation between the two countries and using national currencies of both sides.

Dr. Rouhani went on to express regret over the continuation of the bloodshed and killing of people in countries such as Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Afghanistan, adding, "Together, Iran and Turkey can cooperate with other friendly, brotherly countries to put an end to this regretful process and resolve the issues of the region and the World of Islam well".

The President also stressed the importance of development of relations and cooperation between Iran and Turkey in fighting terrorism in the region and strengthen security in common borders.

During the phone call, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey also congratulated Eid al-Fitr to the Iranian government and nation, adding, "As two brotherly, friendly countries, cementing of relations between Iran and Turkey can be beneficial for both nations and the region".

The President of Turkey also stressed the importance of working harder to develop relations and cooperation between Tehran and Ankara in different fields, especially trade, economy and using national currencies of the two countries.

"Iran and Turkey can play a greater role in combatting terrorism and development of regional stability and security by deepening their interaction and cooperation," he continued.

He went on to describe the unilateral, unjust US sanctions against the Iranian nation and said, "We will never accept these cruel sanctions, and we are looking for development of our friendship and cooperation with Iran".

