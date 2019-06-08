  • Sat / 8 June 2019 / 16:13
Argentina bends knee before Iran’s Volleyball

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Volleyball Men’s National Team beat Argentina 3-1 in its second match of 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League’s second week.

On Saturday, Iran defeated Argentina in three of four rounds of the match (25-19, 20-25, 25-22, 34-32).

Iran had a great start, dropping only one set total in the three games against Italy, China and Germany in Jiangmen last week. Although it lost to Brazil 3-2 in the first match this week, gaining 13 scores after defeating Argentina put Iran atop of the score table.

Iran’s volleyball national team will face the hosting Japan on Sunday in Pool 7 at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo.

