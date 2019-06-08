10 Iranian films to be screened at Shanghai Int. Film Festival

Tehran (ISNA) – 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) which is due to be held June 15 to 24, will show 10 films by Iranian filmmakers.

“Castle of Dreams” directed by Reza Mirkarimi will attend feature films competition and “Dissect” directed by Siavash Shahabi represents Iran in the festival’s short film competition.

The festival has also nominated “Graveless” directed by Mostafa Sayari which is participating in Asian New Talent Award Competition, for Best Film and the Best Cinematographer.

Jafar Panahi’s “Three Faces” is another Iranian film that is attending SIFF’s Viva Festival section and is due to go on screen during the festival, along with “Sheeple” by Houman Seyedi, “The Goldfish” by Alireza Golafshan, “In the Fish” by Behzad Vaziri, “My Second Year In College” by Rasoul Sadrameli, “Cold Sweat” by Soheil Beiraghi and “The Dark Room” by Rouhollah Hejazi which are participating in the non-competition Global Village section.

