Tehran to host guests from Eastern Asia to Western Europe

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry will have a sensitive and busy agenda this week, as Tehran hosts foreign officials, such as delegations from Eastern Asia to Western Europe making diplomatic visits to Iran.

“Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe will visit Iran on June 12 to 14,” Japanese government spokesman announced on Thursday in a press conference. Giving no details about the Prime Minister’s agenda on his visit to Tehran, the spokesman said, “We try to have a useful and meaningful trip”.

The visit comes as tensions between Iran and United States have intensified and US President Donald Trump welcomed Abe’s decisions to visit Tehran, during his meeting with the prime minister.

To be continued