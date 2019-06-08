Iran strongly condemns US’ petrochemical sanctions

Tehran (ISNA) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has strongly denounced the US Treasury’s latest move to impose new sanctions against Iran’s petrochemical companies.

In a Saturday statement, Mousavi described the sanctions as an instance of economic terrorism and part of the White House’s constant hostilities towards the Iranian nation.

"Only one week was enough to prove the US president’s claim that he seeks negotiation with Iran was a hollow one," Mousavi said.

"The US’ policy of maximum pressure is a failed policy that had already been tested by the country"s previous presidents for several times," he added.

Mousavi said this is a wrong path and the US administration can rest assured it will not achieve any of the goals it had it mind when implementing the policy.

He also referred to certain American officials" calls for negotiation with Iran, and described them as deceitful and false claims aimed at attracting the attention of public opinion.

"The US’ move [to impose sanctions on Iran’s petrochemical companies] is against the basic principles and rules of international law and relations as well as the US regime’s international commitments, and will lead to international liabilities for them [the US]," Mousavi added.

"All countries have a duty to show reaction to the blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the international law, and prevent the international community’s achievements in multilateralism from being further destroyed by the US ruling system’s bullying and unilateral measures," he noted.

