CBI governor in Seoul to discuss economic, monetary relations

Tehran (ISNA) - Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati departed for South Korea’s capital, Seoul to discuss economic and monetary relations.

During the visit, Abdolnaser Hemmati will hold talks with South Korean officials including Minister of Economy and Finance, the head of Central Bank and deputy Foreign Minister.

They will discuss economic relations as well as financial and monetary issues between Iran and South Korea.

According to CBI, in recent meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Iran Yu Jang Hian, Hemmati complained about the obstacles created by the South Korean banks in the way of Tehran-Seoul trade relations, saying Iranian government and people will not tolerate such sabotage.

