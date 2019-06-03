Iran complying with JCPOA though its stock of low-enriched uranium growing: IAEA

Tehran (ISNA) - The U.N. atomic watchdog said Friday that Iran continues to stay within the limitations set by the nuclear deal reached in 2015 with major powers, though its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and heavy water are growing.

In a confidential quarterly report distributed to member states and seen by The Associated Press, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has stayed within key limitations set in the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency suggests that the country still operates within parameters set by the JCPOA, in spite of America’s withdrawal from the agreement under President Trump last year.

Iran left some of its voluntary commitments on 8 May and set a limit of 60 days for continuing to observe JCPOA limits, while asking its fellow signatories to devise a way of lifting sanctions on the oil and banking sectors.

Otherwise, President Hassan Rouhani’s government has promised the resumption of enrichment beyond the threshold set for civilian use.

In its first quarterly report since those announcements, however, the Vienna-based IAEA found Iran continued to be in compliance with the JCPOA and also said its inspectors had been given unfettered access to Iranian nuclear facilities.

“Timely and proactive cooperation by Iran in providing such access facilitates implementation of the additional protocol and enhances confidence,” the report stated, referring to the procedure detailing safeguards and tools for verification.

The IAEA said Iran’s heavy water stockpile was 125.2 metric tons (138 U.S. tons) as of May 26, up from 124.8 tons in February but below the 130 ton limit. Its stock of low-enriched uranium was 174.1 kilograms (383.8 pounds) as of May 20, up from 163.8 kilograms in February; the limit is 202.8 kilograms.

It added that Iran had not enriched any uranium above the level allowed by the JCPOA.

“All centrifuges and associated infrastructure in storage have remained under continuous agency monitoring,” the IAEA said.

