Iran’s reaction to Pompeo’s call for unconditional talks

Tehran (ISNA) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has reacted to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Sunday remarks that Washington is prepared for talks with Iran without any preconditions.

"To the Islamic Republic of Iran, a word-play and expression of hidden intentions under the guise of new words is not a criterion for action; rather, the criterion is a change in Washington’s general approach and actual behaviour towards the Iranian nation," Mousavi said.

However, he added, Mr. Pompeo’s emphasis on the need to continue a campaign of "maximum pressure" on Iran indicates that Washington is adopting the same wrong approach of the past, which needs to be rectified.

Addressing a news conference in Switzerland earlier in the day, the US secretary of state said Washington is keen to hold negotiations with Iran "with no preconditions" amid the intensification of tensions between the two countries.

"We are prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions. We are ready to sit down with them," Pompeo said.

He; however, added that the United States would continue working to rein in Iran's "malign activity."

"The American effort to fundamentally reverse the malign activity of this Islamic Republic, this revolutionary force, is going to continue," he said.

