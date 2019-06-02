Rouhani’s statement to heads of Islamic states relayed to present delegations

Tehran (ISNA) – During the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit which was opened in Mecca on Friday and closed the next morning, two documents including the final communique and Palestine resolution which were passed in ministers’ meeting, were approved.

Most of the sides that had the opportunity to give a speech during the summit insisted on the need of pursuing the aspiration of Palestine as the most important priority of the Muslim world and called for more influential measures by the member states towards guaranteeing the formation of Palestine’s independent state, with Quds as its capital.

Despite Saudi Arabia’s anti-Iranian propaganda, no country talked about Iran in their speeches and the only mention was made by King Salman who linked Houthis to Tehran, while none of the member states supported the claim and left Saudis alone with the position.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s statement to the heads of OIC member states was relayed to the present delegations by Iran’s delegation participating the summit.

